Peterborough United Under 16s have claimed a prize scalp in European tournament

Dan Robinson (right) with Prince Edwards when royalty visited the Posh Academy earlier this year. Photo David Lowndes

There is no club in Europe with a better reputation for developing skilled young footballers at Academy level than famous Dutch club Ajax.

But Peterborough United Under 16s have just beaten them 4-3 during a tournament in the Netherlands, courtesy of a last-minute goal.

And Posh Academy director Dan Robinson was understandably proud of the success. He said: "It is incredibly impressive for our Academy to not only work hard to give our boys amazing opportunities to travel overseas together, but also play top opposition like Ajax (one of the highest regarded Football Academies in the world) and to come away with a last-minute winner is something the players and staff will never forget!

"Results like these are putting our Academy in the spotlight and it demonstrates that we can compete with developing players alongside the very best.

"Ryan Jones and Kevin Flynn have done amazing work with the group of players on and off the pitch for a long time now and to see the performance against Ajax is as impressive for them as it is the players. We have great staff and great staff develop great players.”