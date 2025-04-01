Peterborough United U21s beaten, plus Bolu strikes again and big game for women's team

By Alan Swann
Published 1st Apr 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 18:43 BST
Bolu Shofowoke. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Bolu Shofowoke. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Bolu Shofowoke. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
​Peterborough United went down 4-0 at Cardiff City in the Professional Development Under 21 League on Tuesday.

The hosts scored twice in the first-half and twice in the final 20 minutes.

Posh were unlucky not to score. Patryk Sykut and Ma’kel Campbell both it this woodwork in quick succession soon after the break.

Posh: Smith, Claxton, Fitzpatrick, Campbell, Gilbert, Mendonca, McWilliams-Marcano, Fox, Davies, Sykut, Changunda. Subs: Aikin, Wescott, Holley, Beech, Trialist.

Posh are back in Development League action at home to Ipswich on April 8.

Under 18s

There was another goal for 16 year-old hot shot Bolu Shofowoke in a 3-1 Professional Development League defeat at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Shofowoke has already accepted a pre-pro contract at Posh and will sign his first professional deal when he turns 17 in October.

Sofowoke’s strike against The Bees was a late consolation goal, but the scoreline flattered the visitors who came under heavy pressure at times.

Posh have a Development League Fixture in Bournemouth on Saturday.

WOMEN

Posh have an important National Midlands Division One fixture against Leafield Athletic at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (2pm).

Posh are currently third, two points ahead of their opponents. A win would guarantee Posh at worst a third-place finish.

Loughborough Lightning took a giant step towards the title by winning 4-3 at Leafield last weekend.

