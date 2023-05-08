Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson acknowledges the supporters after the win at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Gaby Zakuani, Aaron Mclean and Craig Mackail-Smith alll expressed their delight on Twitter with the latter stating ‘Fergie worked his magic again.’

Former Posh goalkeeper James McKeown also sent his congratulations.

The PT asked Posh fans to sum up the performance in the 2-0 win at Barnsley and to nominate a man of the match.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Forget King Charles, Fergie is our King – @Gabs50Zakuani

Really hope this great club gets back to the Championship now. Great club and an absolute top top manager – @1jamesmckeown

GET IN!!!!!!!!! Play-offs here we come. Well done @theposh – @A9Mac

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Love to see @theposh make the play offs Great performance from the team under big pressure. Fergie working his magic again – @12CMS12

That was simply down to determination and desire – @CHAMM24

Hang on tight, we're going to the dance. Edwards MOM – @DazMoody

I said it would take a minor miracle for Fergie to get us in the play-offs from where we were when he took over, but wow. 3 big games and we could be back in the Championship. We’ll done Fergie and all from the Chairman down. Love this club – @jcposh57

A great performance when it was most needed. MOM Jack Taylor, but Kent and Edwards superb as well – @paul_gauntlett

We thought it was all over! MOM Taylor – @Rutlandspinner

A perfect ending to a great weekend away. MOM Jack Taylor – @emmacatherine93

Brave display built on rock solid defence. MOM Jack Taylor – @BrothersBryn

Nailbiting, but defended well kept possession and took our chances. Every player did there job, but Jack Taylor MOM – @ChestneyS

Play Offs here we come. Amazing Atmosphere. MOM Taylor – @emmaverde9

Superb team performance from front to back MOM Edwards – @romysdad

Atmosphere here was electric. Great day to be a Posh fan – @mattmecham

Nerve wracking, can ask for nothing more today. MOM Edwards – @EspieJaz

The players stood up to be counted. Magnificent! MoM: Taylor although every single player was outstanding today – @derren_cooper

Guts and Glory. Fergie please have my babies. MOM Derby referee – @Joehart29

Nothing less than I expected under Fergie, brilliant - @tlocks7

Best defensive performance of the season. MOM Edwards – @BrianSwann1

Ferguson football DNA flowed through every player today! MOM Edwards – @MichaelRutkows4

Players proved that they have some guts. MOM Taylor – @Pufcsimmo

The team delivered a top quality performance when it mattered. Kent / Edwards for MOM, purely based on the defending & improved performances – @OliverTurner1

Sorry for doubting them. Bring on The Owls! – @mikeegee70

Every single one MOM. Fergie called for the performance of their lives and he got it – @CrispLevi