Peterborough United tributes from promotion heroes of the past as well as fans as players stood up to be counted in a big game: 'Long live King Fergie'
Peterborough United promotion heroes of the past were quick to pay tribute to the current stars after they barged their way into the play-offs on the final day of the League One season.
Gaby Zakuani, Aaron Mclean and Craig Mackail-Smith alll expressed their delight on Twitter with the latter stating ‘Fergie worked his magic again.’
Former Posh goalkeeper James McKeown also sent his congratulations.
The PT asked Posh fans to sum up the performance in the 2-0 win at Barnsley and to nominate a man of the match.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Forget King Charles, Fergie is our King – @Gabs50Zakuani
Really hope this great club gets back to the Championship now. Great club and an absolute top top manager – @1jamesmckeown
GET IN!!!!!!!!! Play-offs here we come. Well done @theposh – @A9Mac
Love to see @theposh make the play offs Great performance from the team under big pressure. Fergie working his magic again – @12CMS12
That was simply down to determination and desire – @CHAMM24
Hang on tight, we're going to the dance. Edwards MOM – @DazMoody
I said it would take a minor miracle for Fergie to get us in the play-offs from where we were when he took over, but wow. 3 big games and we could be back in the Championship. We’ll done Fergie and all from the Chairman down. Love this club – @jcposh57
A great performance when it was most needed. MOM Jack Taylor, but Kent and Edwards superb as well – @paul_gauntlett
We thought it was all over! MOM Taylor – @Rutlandspinner
A perfect ending to a great weekend away. MOM Jack Taylor – @emmacatherine93
Brave display built on rock solid defence. MOM Jack Taylor – @BrothersBryn
Nailbiting, but defended well kept possession and took our chances. Every player did there job, but Jack Taylor MOM – @ChestneyS
Play Offs here we come. Amazing Atmosphere. MOM Taylor – @emmaverde9
Superb team performance from front to back MOM Edwards – @romysdad
Atmosphere here was electric. Great day to be a Posh fan – @mattmecham
Nerve wracking, can ask for nothing more today. MOM Edwards – @EspieJaz
The players stood up to be counted. Magnificent! MoM: Taylor although every single player was outstanding today – @derren_cooper
Guts and Glory. Fergie please have my babies. MOM Derby referee – @Joehart29
Nothing less than I expected under Fergie, brilliant - @tlocks7
Best defensive performance of the season. MOM Edwards – @BrianSwann1
Ferguson football DNA flowed through every player today! MOM Edwards – @MichaelRutkows4
Players proved that they have some guts. MOM Taylor – @Pufcsimmo
The team delivered a top quality performance when it mattered. Kent / Edwards for MOM, purely based on the defending & improved performances – @OliverTurner1
Sorry for doubting them. Bring on The Owls! – @mikeegee70
Every single one MOM. Fergie called for the performance of their lives and he got it – @CrispLevi
The passing through the press was pure Fergie. Man of the Match Ronnie Edwards – @ThePoshCat