Peterborough United transfer rumours: Posh ready raid for ex-Fulham starlet, Reading swoop for chase for midfield ace

The Posh have enjoyed a solid pre-season, and have recruited a number of quality new signings to enhance their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Left-back Joe Tomlinson, who joined from Eastleigh, revealed: “That (breaking into the match-day squad) is the aim. That’s what I’m here for, but if I’m not in the squad for Saturday I’ll be supporting the rest of the lads.

“It’s been a hectic week with signing and playing twice, but I’ve loved every minute of it so far. It’s a new challenge for me and an exciting one and I can’t wait to show everyone what I can do.”

Meanwhile, Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has given his views on new recruit Joel Randall, and claimed: “Joel is a young lad with bags of potential. As a football club we have a philosophy, which I believe in about bringing the best young players to the club and developing them.

“Joel and Kwame, who we signed earlier this week, are two of the most exciting wide players or 10s in the EFL, certainly outside of the Championship.

“The chairman has pushed this through and I am really grateful for that because it is an exciting week with these two additions.

“I am really excited with Joel, he is quick, left and right footed, a good crosser of the ball and can score a goal. All the things you would want from a wide player or a number 10.”

