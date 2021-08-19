Peterborough United transfer news: Fresh update on star's link with league rivals, Rangers ready raid for £2.5m midfielder

Speaking after the game, which saw the Posh charge into a two-goal lead early in the second-half thanks to a quick double salvo from Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele, manager Darren Ferguson claimed: “Cardiff know they were lucky tonight.

“It feels raw right now. It feels like a defeat and I won’t feel any differently in the morning. I doubt I will sleep tonight.

“The players should be proud of their performance though. We were very good tonight. It was just a shame we couldn’t see the game out, but sometimes that happens.”

He continued: “We should have killed the game off at 2-1 and that cost us in the end. When you play against a team like this who just keep sending bigger players on it is tough, They are hard to stop, but we got suckered into diving in at the death and they had people queuing up at the far post to score the equaliser.

“We had defended so well until then. My three centre-halves won every header and they also started many attacks which we’d worked on. We outnumbered them in midfield and we scored two very good goals.”

Next up, the Posh take on bottom-of-the-table Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon, and will be hopeful of picking up some more points against a side who have lost all three of their league game so far this season.

