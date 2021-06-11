Peterborough United transfer news: Ex-Posh big-money man favourite to join Everton, Watford striker tipped for exit
Peterborough United are gearing up for a busy transfer window, and will look to strengthen their squad with further quality options over the next couple of months in time to hit the ground running when the 2021/22 season begins.
The Posh are preparing for a big step in quality next season when they make their return to the Championship, but will be hopeful of hitting the ground running and making a strong start to the campaign.
Discussing the club's star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough chief Darragh MacAnthony said: “We were 15th in crossing stats last season and Jonno still scored 33 goals. Put him in that Sunderland team with all the crosses they deliver and he’d have scored a half century of goals
“Jonno was comfortably the best player in League One last season. Ireland checked to see if he had any Irish grandparents recently.
“I knew what we were getting with Jonno. We were going into last season with pretty much the same as the season before, but without Ivan (Toney) and the stats told me Jonno was a 23% better finisher. I was 75% certain he would win the League One golden boot.
“There were buts as he’d never played 40 games in a season before so we had to get his body right and fair play to him he got in shape very quickly. The rest was already there. He had the right character, the right mentality and the right squad around him.
“But Jonno is not resting on his laurels. He’s been cycling 13 miles a day in order to get fitter. We might play a pressing game next season and Jonno has never had to do that, so he’s taken it on himself to get in even better shape. That’s the sort of commitment I want to see.”
