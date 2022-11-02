Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United takes on Zeno Ibsen Rossi of Cambridge United last Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Clarke-Harris took a knock on his ankle in the opening stages of last weekend’s 1-0 derby win over Cambridge United, but went on to play all but the final seven minutes.

“We won’t take any risks with ‘Jonno,’” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “He’s still a bit sore and he hasn’t trained so far this week and he probably won’t train on Thursday either.

"He was hurt early on, but typically he wanted to carry on. He just gets on with things really, but he’s too important a player for us to take a chance on. If we have to rest him we will.

"We have good options in that position.”

Jack Marriott is the obvious replacement for Clarke-Harris, but he has also not trained this week because of a foot problem. Forward Kwame Poku pulled up in training on Tuesday with an ankle issue, but both are expected to be available for the Salford game.

Joe Ward is also progessing nicely after missing the last two matches with an ankle knock. He is expected to return to training on Thursday.