Peterborough United to visit Stamford rather than Portugal or Wales
Peterborough United have moved quickly to secure another pre-season friendly following the abandonment of their plans to attend a training camp away from the city.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 8:32 am
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 8:53 am
Posh had planned to visit Portugal or Wales next week, but complications caused by the coronavirus caused a rethink.
Posh will now continue their preparations for Championship football at home, but will visit neighbours Stamford AFC on Tuesday, July 13 for a hastily arranged friendly. The match at the Zeeco Stadium will kick off at 7pm.
Posh play their first friendly of the summer at Bedford Town tomorrow (July 10, 3pm).