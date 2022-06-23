Grant McCann’s side will travel to The Hive to face the Vanarama National League side on Saturday 16th July at 3pm.
The game is set to be a 120-minute fixture to allow both sides to get minutes into the players as preparations continue for the new 2022-2023 campaign.
Admission prices for the game will be announced in due course.
Posh’s current pre-season schedule is:
July 13- Stevenage (A) 7:30pm
July 16- Barnet (A) 3pm
July 19- Luton (H) 7:45pm and Kings Lynn (A) 7:30pm
July 23- Hull (H) 4pm and Scunthorpe (A) 3pm