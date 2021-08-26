Peterborough United to tackle a West Brom side with a new attacking threat, ex-Posh player in the Baggies squad, the last meeting was a humdinger and it’s almost 4/1 on a home win

Aaron Mclean in action for Posh against West Brom in 2009.

The Baggies have taken Jordan Hugill on loan from Norwich City for the season. He could make his debut at the Weston Homes Stadium as top scorer Callum Robinson has tested positive for Covid.

Only Cardiff City centre-back Aden Flint (4) has scored more goals in the Championship this season than Robinson. Robinson scored in each of his side’s first three second tier games of the season.

The Baggies tempted Valerien Ismael out of Barnsley to take charge of their promotion push following relegation from the Premier League.

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore in his Posh days.

And the Frenchman was fortunate to inherit a strong squad for Championship level with exciting attacker Matheus Pereira the only player of note to leave following relegation.

Ismael strengthened his squad by bringing gifted former Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt with him from Barnsley, but on-loan centre-back Matt Clarke has been stricken by a hamstring injury. West Brom will also be without two unnamed first-team players who have tested positive for Covid.

But, arguably, West Brom’s key man this season has been long throw expert Darnell Furlong whose delivery has terrorised goalkeepers and defenders.

Ismael is unrepentant about the use of a tactic which is becoming ever more commonplace in the top divisions.

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael.

He said: “We recognised as soon as we came here the possibilities we could get with Darnell and the long throw. It is all about organisation, our positioning in the box and the ability to put the opponent under stress.

“If you have such a weapon it can open the game up so you need to use it. It’s worked well for us.”

Former Posh loan player Jake Livermore is a mainstay of the Baggies midfield. He was one of the few successes of a Posh relegation season from the Championship in 2009-10. The midfielder came on loan from Spurs and started nine games, scoring one goal. Now 31 he moved to West Brom from Hull for £10 million in 2017 and has since racked up over 160 appearances for his current club.

BAGGIES FORM

Promotion favourites West Brom arrive at the Weston Homes Stadium on the back of three straight Championship wins including a 4-0 Hawthorns thumping of Sheffield United.

They have also beaten Luton (3-2) and Blackburn (2-1) after drawing their opening game of the season at Bournemouth (2-2).

Ismael made 11 change for the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal at the Hawthorns last night (Wednesday) and his side were thumped 6-0.

PAST POSH v WEST BROM

It was a humdinger of a contest the last time Posh hosted West Brom in a Football League match.

In a Championship fixture in August, 2009 the Baggies won 3-2 after moving 3-0 up in 41 minutes. Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean scored for Posh.

Posh: Lewis, Lee, Williams, Zakuani, Morgan, Coutts, Diagouraga, Boyd, Batt, Mackail-Smith, Mclean. Subs used: Martin, Frecklington, Rowe.

The teams have only met three times at Posh with one win apiece. Posh won 2-0 in a Division One game in 1994 thanks to an own goal and a Ken Charlery strike. It finished 0-0 in Division One in 1992.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are almost 4/1 (15/4) to beat West Brom in Saturday’s Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium with Sky Bet.

The Baggies are odds on at 3/4 with the draw priced at 13/5.

West Brom are currently 9/4 second favourites to win the Championship title after Fulham (15/8). You can get 150/1 on Posh to finish top which doesn’t seem overly generous.