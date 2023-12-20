Josh Knight. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has told the PT new deals is on his to-do list for early in 2024 even though many of this season’s star performers have contracts beyond the end of the current campaign.

Only centre-back Josh Knight, midfielder Jeando Fuchs and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris have contracts that expire next June. Knight, who has been in great form alongside Ronnie Edwards at the heart of the Posh defence, and Fuchs, who was impressing manager Darren Ferguson before he picked up an early-season thigh injury could receive new offers, but Clarke-Harris will be allowed to leave in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy graduate Harrison Burrows signed an unspecified long-term deal in 2021 and Posh have an option to stretch that into a further year.

Harrison Burrows. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Everyone can chill because doing new contracts for many of our young talents is on my to do list,” MacAnthony said.

According to industry website transfermarkt.co.uk Hector Kyprianou, Joel Randall, Ephron Mason-Clark, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kwame Poku, David Ajiboye and Malik Mothersille have deals that run until June, 2025. Ronnie Edwards is known to have an existing contract with another 18 months remaining, although he is expected to leave London Road during the January transfer window.

Posh will be keen to tie down established stars like Mason-Clark and Poku for longer before the end of the season as they become vulnerable to predators when they enter the final year of a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deals of Archie Collins and Nicholas Bilokapic run until June 2026 with Ryan De Havilland under contract at Posh until 2027.