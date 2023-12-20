Peterborough United to prepare new contract offers for top young talent
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has told the PT new deals is on his to-do list for early in 2024 even though many of this season’s star performers have contracts beyond the end of the current campaign.
Only centre-back Josh Knight, midfielder Jeando Fuchs and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris have contracts that expire next June. Knight, who has been in great form alongside Ronnie Edwards at the heart of the Posh defence, and Fuchs, who was impressing manager Darren Ferguson before he picked up an early-season thigh injury could receive new offers, but Clarke-Harris will be allowed to leave in January.
Academy graduate Harrison Burrows signed an unspecified long-term deal in 2021 and Posh have an option to stretch that into a further year.
"Everyone can chill because doing new contracts for many of our young talents is on my to do list,” MacAnthony said.
According to industry website transfermarkt.co.uk Hector Kyprianou, Joel Randall, Ephron Mason-Clark, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kwame Poku, David Ajiboye and Malik Mothersille have deals that run until June, 2025. Ronnie Edwards is known to have an existing contract with another 18 months remaining, although he is expected to leave London Road during the January transfer window.
Posh will be keen to tie down established stars like Mason-Clark and Poku for longer before the end of the season as they become vulnerable to predators when they enter the final year of a deal.
The deals of Archie Collins and Nicholas Bilokapic run until June 2026 with Ryan De Havilland under contract at Posh until 2027.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “It would be remiss of us not to look at lengths of contracts and it will be taken care of. It’s very rare anyone leaves us for mothing and if they do it’s for a reason.”