Peterborough United to play two friendlies on the same day
Peterborough United will now play two friendlies on the same day (July 31), seven days before the start of the Championship season.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 1:47 pm
Posh were already booked in at League One side Portsmouth on that date and they will now also send a team to League Two side Swindon Town (3pm).
Posh now have five pre-season friendlies arranged at Bedford (July 10), Gillingham (July 20), Portsmouth (July 31), Swindon (July 31) and King’s Lynn (August 3).