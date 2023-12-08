Peterborough United will play League Two side Crawley at home in the the third round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Archie Collins in action for Posh against Arsenal Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The tie will be played week commencing Monday, January 8. Posh would now prefer to play on the Wednesday as they will now host Leeds United in an FA Cup tie on Sunday, January 7.

The regionalised draw took place live on Sky Sports on Friday evening.

Full draw: North: Derby v Bradford City, Blackpool v Burton, Accrington or Lincoln v Bolton, Doncaster v Wigan.

South: Posh v Crawley, Brighton U21s v Reading, Wycombe v West Ham U21s, Portsmouth or Wimbledon v Oxford.