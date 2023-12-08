Peterborough United to play League Two side at home in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy
The tie will be played week commencing Monday, January 8. Posh would now prefer to play on the Wednesday as they will now host Leeds United in an FA Cup tie on Sunday, January 7.
The regionalised draw took place live on Sky Sports on Friday evening.
Full draw: North: Derby v Bradford City, Blackpool v Burton, Accrington or Lincoln v Bolton, Doncaster v Wigan.
South: Posh v Crawley, Brighton U21s v Reading, Wycombe v West Ham U21s, Portsmouth or Wimbledon v Oxford.
Posh have banked £60k in prize money from the competition so far after beating Arsenal Under 21s 3-0 in a second round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.