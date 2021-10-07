Peterborough United to pick a playing formation and stick with it and the return of the captain will be a massive help

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes it’s time to pick a playing formation and stick with it.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:00 pm
Mark Beevers (right) in action for Posh.

MacAnthony made his comments on his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast after a discussion with first-team manager Darren Ferguson.

They believe the return of skipper and centre-back Mark Beevers will be key to a possible surge up the Championship table.

Beevers should be back for Posh’s next Championship fixture at Middlesbrough on Saturday, October 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I think we have used four different formations in our 11 matches which is too many and a point our manager made to me first,” MacAnthony stated. “It’s not a criticism of the manager either as injuries haven’t helped him, but in the previous 20 months we played three at the back about 90% of the time and we had a high win percentage with it.

“It’s time now to plant a flag in the sand and say we are going with a certain formation for the next 10 games.

“It will help getting Mark Beevers back as he gives us balance at the back being left-footed as well as giving us plenty of experience.

“I’m not panicking and I’m not shouting and screaming, but I look at the data and it tells me how small the margins are between success and failure. An extra 7-8% in our favour could mean an extra eight points.

Hard Truth

Darragh MacAnthonyDarren Ferguson