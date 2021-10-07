Peterborough United to pick a playing formation and stick with it and the return of the captain will be a massive help

Mark Beevers (right) in action for Posh.

MacAnthony made his comments on his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast after a discussion with first-team manager Darren Ferguson.

They believe the return of skipper and centre-back Mark Beevers will be key to a possible surge up the Championship table.

Beevers should be back for Posh’s next Championship fixture at Middlesbrough on Saturday, October 14.

“I think we have used four different formations in our 11 matches which is too many and a point our manager made to me first,” MacAnthony stated. “It’s not a criticism of the manager either as injuries haven’t helped him, but in the previous 20 months we played three at the back about 90% of the time and we had a high win percentage with it.

“It’s time now to plant a flag in the sand and say we are going with a certain formation for the next 10 games.

“It will help getting Mark Beevers back as he gives us balance at the back being left-footed as well as giving us plenty of experience.