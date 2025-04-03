Sam Hughes. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United will make a late decision on whether or not centre-back Sam Hughes plays in Saturday’s big local derby against Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm).

Hughes limped out of Tuesday night’s thrilling 4-3 win at Crawley Town with half an hour to go because of an unspecified ‘ongoing problem.’ The on-loan Stockport County man would be seen as a key man with Cobblers expected to launch an aerial assault on Posh.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is likely to name his team on Saturday morning. If Hughes doesn’t play Jadel Katongo, who replaced him at Crawley, or big Manny Fernandez, who started last weekend’s defeat at Reading, would step up to partner Oscar Wallin at the heart of the Posh defence.

"Sam has an ongoing problem,” Ferguson stated. “It’s not a serious problem, but it needs managing. The harder pitches are not doing him any favours and he felt he couldn’t go on at Crawley. We are taking it day by day with him and we will give him every chance to get fit. I probably won’t name the team until Saturday morning.

Jadel Katongo in action for Posh at Crawley on Tuesday. Photo Grant Mansfield.

"I preferred Jadel to Manny on the bench at Crawley because he covers three positions as he can play at full-back or as a midfielder as well as centre-back. I explained this to Manny on Tuesday morning. It doesn’t mean he is not in my plans.

"I had to leave six fit first-team players out at Crawley and they are the players that really need managing more than the ones currently in the team. I have told everyone to be ready to play and I have been pleased with the contributions made by substitutes in recent games.”

Katongo and Fernandez look like they are also battling for the right to partner Wallin at the back in the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley on April 13 as Hughes is cup-tied from that game. But Ferguson insists he has yet to think about that game.

"I have no interest in the Wembley and I won’t have until we have played Birmingham in the League One game next Tuesday,” Ferguson added. “I know I have decisions to make because certain players are cup-tied, but we have a derby to play next and my focus is on that game. It’s the same for the players as they know how big a game this is for the fans.”