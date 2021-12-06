Peterborough United to host League Two side in third round of the FA Cup and history says Posh will lose!

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Joey Barton’s side will visit the Weston Homes Stadium, probably on Saturday, January 8.

Barton was today cleared of assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after a game when Fleetwood manager in April, 2019.

Posh signed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris from Rovers before the start of last season for close to a million pounds.

Posh have met Bristol Rovers three times in the FA Cup and lost them all, most recently away from home in a first round tie in November, 1969 when Bobby Downes grabbed the consolation goal.

Posh were also beaten by Rovers in the FA Cup in 1952 (0-1 at home) and in 1938 (1-4, away).

Full draw: (ties to be played January 7-10).

Boreham Wood/St Albans vs AFC Wimbledon, Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth, Stoke City vs Leyton Orient, Swansea City vs Southampton, Chelsea vs Chesterfield, Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City vs Preston North End, Coventry City vs Derby County, Burnley vs Huddersfield Town, West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading, Leicester City vs Watford, Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough,

Hartlepool United vs Blackpool, Hull City vs Everton, Bristol City vs Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe, Millwall vs Crystal Palace, Port Vale vs Brentford, Swindon Town vs Manchester City, Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town vs Harrogate Town, Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle, Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United, Newcastle United vs Cambridge United,