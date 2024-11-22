Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United will host local rivals Northampton Town in the last 32 of the EFL’s Vertu Trophy.

Cobblers were one of four possible opponents for holders Posh in the newly named Vertu Trophy. Reading, who visit Posh for a League One fixture on Saturday, Leyton Orient and League Two side Swindon Town, who are now managed by Ian Holloway, were the others.

Posh topped their group after three wins against Gillingham, Stevenage and Crystal Palace Under 21s.

Last 32 ties are scheduled for the week beginning December 9, but Posh are at Northampton for a League One fixture on that day so the teams will probably play the tie on Tuesday, December 17.

