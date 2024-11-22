Peterborough United to host Cobblers in last 32 of the EFL Trophy

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Nov 2024, 07:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 18:40 GMT
Peterborough United will host local rivals Northampton Town in the last 32 of the EFL’s Vertu Trophy.

Cobblers were one of four possible opponents for holders Posh in the newly named Vertu Trophy. Reading, who visit Posh for a League One fixture on Saturday, Leyton Orient and League Two side Swindon Town, who are now managed by Ian Holloway, were the others.

Posh topped their group after three wins against Gillingham, Stevenage and Crystal Palace Under 21s.

Last 32 ties are scheduled for the week beginning December 9, but Posh are at Northampton for a League One fixture on that day so the teams will probably play the tie on Tuesday, December 17.

Vertu Motors currently operates under the trading names of three automotive retail brands, which include Bristol Street Motors.

