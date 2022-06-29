Matthew Etherington’s men then visit Stamford AFC on Tuesday, July 19 (kick off time to be confirmed) and Spalding United on Friday, July 29 (7pm).

The Posh youngsters then take on Peterborough Sports in the Maunsell Cup Final at the Bee Arena on Tuesday, August 2 (7.45pm). Sports qualified for the final by winning the Northants Senior Cup last season.