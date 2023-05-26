Joe Ward in action against Stamford AFC in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

Darren Ferguson will take his side to the Zeeco Stadium on July 8 for a 3pm kick-off.

Admission prices will be £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £3 for 12-17-year-olds and £1 for 11-year-olds and under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Drury guided the Daniels to the league title at step four last season and will line up in the Southern League Premier Division Central, just one league below the National League North/South for the new campaign.

Posh are due back for pre-season training on June 24 and they will spend time at St George’s Park from July 9 rather than go abroad for a training camp.