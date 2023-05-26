News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United to begin pre-season campaign against Stamford

Peterborough United will begin their pre-season campaign away at Stamford on July 8.
By Ben Jones
Published 26th May 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:32 BST
Joe Ward in action against Stamford AFC in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.Joe Ward in action against Stamford AFC in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.
Joe Ward in action against Stamford AFC in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

Darren Ferguson will take his side to the Zeeco Stadium on July 8 for a 3pm kick-off.

Admission prices will be £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £3 for 12-17-year-olds and £1 for 11-year-olds and under.

Graham Drury guided the Daniels to the league title at step four last season and will line up in the Southern League Premier Division Central, just one league below the National League North/South for the new campaign.

Posh are due back for pre-season training on June 24 and they will spend time at St George’s Park from July 9 rather than go abroad for a training camp.

Ferguson is expected to use pre-season to evaluate the younger players currently at the club to see if they are ready for the step-up to the first-team squad next season.

