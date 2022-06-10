Jack Marriott replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris against West Brom last season. Photo: Joe Dent.

The EFL have this afternoon (June 10) confirmed rule changes that will allow teams in the Football League to use five substitutions.

The rule first came into English football as a result of the pandemic but clubs reverted to back to the traditional three substitutions rule last season.

Clubs have now, however, held a vote and have agreed that, in line with the Premier League who ratified a similar same decision in March, five substitutions from seven players named on the bench will be permitted.

Just like during the pandemic, these five subs will have to be made within three windows of the manager’s choice to make sure the system is not abused to waste time.

The decision could please the Posh owners as it would give the club's younger talent a greater opportunity to get first-team experience.