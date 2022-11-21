Ronnie Edwards is shown a straight red card by the match referee Peter Wright. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh plan to appeal the red card shown to Ronnie Edwards on Saturday in the 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The defender was sent off in the 75th minute after going in for a sliding challenge with striker Josh Coburn. He was adjudged to have not gotten the ball and was sent off for being the last man by referee Peter Wright.

Edwards is due to serve a one-match suspension against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Saturday (November 26) rather than against Chelsea in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday (November 22).

Is this the photo Grant McCann says they will be using in their evidence? Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “We will appeal it because we feel we’ve got evidence. There’s a picture that we’ve seen where Ronnie does get a toe on the ball and the ball does move off to the right. Whatever terminology they use for what the sending-off is for, we’ll have to try and counteract but we feel as if there’s enough evidence.