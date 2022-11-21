Peterborough United to appeal red card shown to Ronnie Edwards at Bristol Rovers
Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards was sent off in the second half at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday (November 19).
Posh plan to appeal the red card shown to Ronnie Edwards on Saturday in the 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers.
The defender was sent off in the 75th minute after going in for a sliding challenge with striker Josh Coburn. He was adjudged to have not gotten the ball and was sent off for being the last man by referee Peter Wright.
Edwards is due to serve a one-match suspension against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Saturday (November 26) rather than against Chelsea in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday (November 22).
He said: “We will appeal it because we feel we’ve got evidence. There’s a picture that we’ve seen where Ronnie does get a toe on the ball and the ball does move off to the right. Whatever terminology they use for what the sending-off is for, we’ll have to try and counteract but we feel as if there’s enough evidence.
“The video footage doesn’t really show it clearly but the picture that we have got does. At the time we felt it was harsh but after the game, we felt it shouldn’t have gotten to that stage. We’ve spoken to Frankie Kent and Jeando Fuchs in the office this morning and told them they should be taking the professional foul there.”