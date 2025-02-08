Peterborough United title winner is guest of honour at next senior citizens

By Alan Swann
Published 8th Feb 2025, 09:23 BST
Jeff Lee.
Peterborough United title-winner Jeff Lee is the next guest of honour at a senior citizens event at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Lee played in the last Posh team to win a title in the unforgettable 1973-74 Division Four season. That team remained unbeaten in 23 home games and won 19 of them.

Left-back Lee,. an ece penalty taker, was signed by Posh boss Noel Cantwell from Halifax Town for £6k un 1973 and played 205 time, scoring 14 goals, before leaving for Kettering Town in February, 1978. Kettering were then managed by his old Posh teammate Mick Jones.

The event will be held on Wednesday, February 26 in the Alan Boswell Suite (noon to 2pm). All senior citizens welcome with complimentary tea and coffee available.

