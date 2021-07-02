Peterborough United tipped to sign Premier League defender, Millwall target attracts top tier interest
Peterborough United look set to up their summer recruitment efforts in the coming weeks, as they look to continue bolstering their squad with quality signings ahead of the upcoming Championship season.
The club have already brought in talented midfielder Jorge Grant and goalkeeper David Cornell, and yesterday confirmed the re-signing of former star striker Jack Marriott.
Marriott made a big name for himself at London Road in the 2017/18 season, as his 27 league goals saw him win League One's golden boot award.
After falling out of favour at Derby County, the player spent last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.
Upon re-joining the club, following his release from Derby, the 26-year-old said: “Once we opened up the lines of communication it didn’t take long to do the deal. As everyone knows, I love it at Peterborough so it was very straightforward. It was very exciting to listen to the manager’s plans so I am delighted to be here.
“After the last couple of seasons, I just want to play week in and week out. I feel that is what I need. It might be the same club I’ve joined, but a lot has changed here.
“I was thrilled to see the club get promotion to the Championship because they have worked so hard to achieve that and hopefully I can help with the next stage.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: