Peterborough United tickets on sale for trip to Wycombe Wanderers from Wednesday
Peterborough United will start selling tickets for the League One trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, February 10 under their priority points system from Wednesday morning (January 31).
Posh have an allocation of around 1,900 tickets and fans will be located in the WhiffAway Stand behind the goal.
Prices are Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £24, Under 26: £22, Under 22: £20; Under 19s: £16; Under 12s: £7.
Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh have an awful record at Wycombe with just one win and eight defeats in 13 Football League meetings.