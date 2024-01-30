Get behind Posh at Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Posh have an allocation of around 1,900 tickets and fans will be located in the WhiffAway Stand behind the goal.

Prices are Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £24, Under 26: £22, Under 22: £20; Under 19s: £16; Under 12s: £7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.