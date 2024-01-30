Peterborough United tickets on sale for trip to Wycombe Wanderers
Peterborough United are now selling tickets for the League One trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, February 10 under their priority points system.
Posh have an allocation of around 1,900 tickets and fans will be located in the WhiffAway Stand behind the goal.
Prices are Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £24, Under 26: £22, Under 22: £20; Under 19s: £16; Under 12s: £7.
Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh have an awful record at Wycombe with just one win and eight defeats in 13 Football League meetings.