The Mazuma Stadium under the lights. (Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Posh will travel to the Mazuma Stadium for only the second time ever next Saturday (February 18).

The match is all-ticket with Posh allocated 600 seats, split 300 seated and 300 on the Dennison terrace behind one of the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tickets are priced at:

Seated: Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 23s: £15, Under 18s: £7, Under 14s: £5Terrace: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+: £15, Under 23s: £10, Under 18s: £5, Under 14s: £3

The postage deadline for tickets is 3pm on Wednesday (December 15).

Posh lost 3-2 on their only previous trip to Morecambe on December 29, 2007. The ten-man Shrimps came from 2-0 down to claim an impressive victory after Craig Morgan and Charlie Lee has given Posh the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek Adams’ men currently sit 21st, one point adrift of safety but have won four of their last six matches. Posh won the fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium 3-0 in August.