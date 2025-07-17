Peterborough United tickets for the away games at Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic are now on sale
Posh fans will be accommodated in the safe standing in the corner of the Cardiff City stadium.
Ticket prices (advance): Adults: £24, Seniors 60+: £19, Under 22s: £16, Under 16s: £11.
(Matchday): Adults: £27, Seniors 60+: £22, Under 22s: £19, Under 16s: £14.
Posh are also offering coach travel to the game priced at £63 for Junior Posh/Forever Posh members and £68 for non members. The coach will leave the Weston Homes Stadium at 6am.
Posh are at Wigan on Saturday, August 16. Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand behind the goal.
Ticket prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 22s: £16, Under 18s: £10, Under 12s: £5, Under 5s: £2.
Tickets are now on general sale for both game at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
