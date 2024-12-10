Peterborough United tickets for January trip to Wrexham now on sale, but priority points needed
Posh have received an allocation of 1,284 tickets for the Wrexham Lager Stand in covered seating to the side. Prices: Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £21, U21s: £21, U18s: £14, U14s: £14, U11s: £10. Ticket can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com or at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Priority points information:
From 10am Tuesday 10th December, 1100 points or more
From 10am Wednesday 11th December, 900 points or more
From 10am Thursday 12th December, 700 points or more
From 10am Friday 13th December, 500 points or more
From 10am Saturday 14th December, 300 points or more
From 10am Monday 16th December, general sale
Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).