Wrexham AFC. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Peterborough United are selling tickets for the League One game at Wrexham on Saturday, January 4 using the club’s priority points system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh have received an allocation of 1,284 tickets for the Wrexham Lager Stand in covered seating to the side. Prices: Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £21, U21s: £21, U18s: £14, U14s: £14, U11s: £10. Ticket can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com or at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Priority points information:

From 10am Tuesday 10th December, 1100 points or more

From 10am Wednesday 11th December, 900 points or more

From 10am Thursday 12th December, 700 points or more

From 10am Friday 13th December, 500 points or more

From 10am Saturday 14th December, 300 points or more

From 10am Monday 16th December, general sale

Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).