Peterborough United ticket news for games at Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic
Peterborough United fans are reminded Saturday’s League One clash at Ipswich Town is an all-ticket match.
No tickets will be sold on the day of a game that kicks off at 12.30pm to avoid a clash with the World Cup quarter-finals.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the Cobbold Stand Upper Tier. Prices: Blocks V1/V2: Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 23s: £14, Under 19s: £7Block E: Adults: £30, Seniors 65+: £22, Under 23s: £14, Under 19s: £8.
Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh are also selling tickets to the Boxing Day League One c;ash at Charlton.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Stand Lower Tier behind the goal.Prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 21s: £21, Students: £18, Under 18s: £14, Under 11s: £6.
There is a £3 increase for adults and £2 for concessions on the day of the game.