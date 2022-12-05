News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United ticket news for games at Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic

Peterborough United fans are reminded Saturday’s League One clash at Ipswich Town is an all-ticket match.

By Alan Swann
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Posh won 1-0 on their last visit to Ipswich Town thanks to this own goal from defender Mark McGuinness. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh won 1-0 on their last visit to Ipswich Town thanks to this own goal from defender Mark McGuinness. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

No tickets will be sold on the day of a game that kicks off at 12.30pm to avoid a clash with the World Cup quarter-finals.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the Cobbold Stand Upper Tier. Prices: Blocks V1/V2: Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 23s: £14, Under 19s: £7Block E: Adults: £30, Seniors 65+: £22, Under 23s: £14, Under 19s: £8.

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh are also selling tickets to the Boxing Day League One c;ash at Charlton.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Stand Lower Tier behind the goal.Prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 21s: £21, Students: £18, Under 18s: £14, Under 11s: £6.

There is a £3 increase for adults and £2 for concessions on the day of the game.

