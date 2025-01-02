Peterborough United ticket information for trips to Lincoln City and Wrexham

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 16:19 GMT
Jadel Katongo in action for Posh at Lincoln last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Jadel Katongo in action for Posh at Lincoln last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United will start selling tickets for the January 25 League One game at Lincoln City on Monday (January 6).

Posh have received an allocation of 1,800 tickets in the Stacey West Stand behind one goal in located system. The match is an all-ticket affair and the Posh priority points system will be in operation for this game. Posh drew 0-0 at Lincoln City in January last year. Posh have not drawn a game 0-0 since then.

Prices: Adults: £25; Seniors 65+: £20; Under 22s: £20; Under 18s: £12; WC Disabled: £20. Tickets can be purchased at www.theposh.tickets.com or at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Priority points

From 10am Monday 6th January: 1000 points or more

From 10am Tuesday 7th January: 800 points or more.

From 10am Wednesday 8th January: 600 points or more

From 10am Thursday 9th January: 400 points or more

From 10am Friday 10th January: 200 points or more

From 10am Monday 13th January: General Sale

Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).

WREXHAM Posh also have a handful of tickets available for Saturday’s trip to Wrexham. They are available at www.theposhtickets.com

