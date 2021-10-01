Peterborough United teenager wins England call-up and on-loan midfielder in Ireland Under 21 squad

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Birmingham last month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Edwards (18) has started the last four Posh matches in the Championship and earned some rave reviews. He is expected to start tomorrow’s Championship fixture against Bristol City at the Weston Homes Stadium (October 2).

On-loan Posh midfielder Conor Coventry has been picked for two Ireland Under 21 Euro qualifying games against Luxembourg (home, October 8) and Montenegro (away, October 12).

All the England Under 19 games will take place in Marbella, Spain and all are friendlies against France on Wednesday, October 6 (3pm UK time), Mexico on Saturday October 9 (2.30pm) and Belgium on Tuesday, October 12 (3pm).

Conor Coventry in action for Posh against Sheffield United last month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

England are using these matches to prepare for the under 19s first Euro qualifying games in November, when they face group hosts Sweden, Andorra and Switzerland, as they look to secure their place for the Euro Finals in Slovakia next summer.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Harvey Davies (Liverpool), Filip Marschall (Aston Villa), Tobi Oluwayemi (Celtic)

Defenders: Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United), Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Callum Doyle (Sunderland, loan from Manchester City), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United), CJ Egan-Riley (Manchester City), Will Fish (Stockport County, loan from Manchester United), Luke Mbete-Tabu (Manchester City), James Norris (Liverpool), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford)

Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa), Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), Charlie Patino (Arsenal), Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (Bristol City), Shola Shoretire (Manchester United), Harvey Vale (Chelsea).