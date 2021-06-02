Peterborough United teenager is off to the Premier League
Peterborough United teenager Flynn Clarke is set to join Premier League side Norwich City.
Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation during the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast today (June 2).
MacAnthony didn’t name Norwich, but said Clarke would ‘join the club he always wanted to join’ after turning down a new contract at Posh.
No fee was mentioned although Posh reportedly turned down an offer of £700k for Clarke from Norwich in January. The Canaries had originally bid £300k for the attacking midfielder, but MacAnthony called that figure ‘derisory.’
Posh automatically transfer list any player about to enter the last year of a contract if they reject a new deal which Clarke has now done.
MacAnthony said: “Flynn Clarke will be sold to a Premier League team in the next few weeks. His parents and agent didn’t want him to sign a new contract with us so he will join the club he’s always wanted to join. Flynn has made that pretty clear which is a real shame as he would have featured in the Championship aged 18 next season.”
Clarke scored three goals in six starts for Posh and made his Football League debut aged 17 against Hull City last season. He scored those three goals in three group games in last season’s Papa John’s Trophy.