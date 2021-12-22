Peterborough United teenager closing in on first-team call-up, plus Under 23 and Premier League Cup standings

Joe Taylor.

The 18 year-old has been in decent scoring form for the club’s under 23 side, although he limped off injured in a Premier League Cup defeat at the hands of Everton in their last match.

Fortunately the injury wasn’t serious and he will be training with the first-team squad soon.

“Joe’s done very well since he arrived,” Ferguson said. “He’s very quick and he just doesn’t stop running.”

Posh under 23s don’t play again until January 11. They’ve won three and lost six of their Professional Development League fixtures.

Under 23 League standings (North table): 1) Coventry P13 Pts 31, 2) Sheff Utd P12 Pts 23, 3) Hull P12 Pts 20, 4) Barnsley P13 Pts 14, 5) POSH P12 Pts 12, 6) Crewe P13 Pts 12, 7) Sheff Wed P12 Pts 10, 8) Wigan P9 Pts 9.