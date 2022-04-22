Peterborough United team: A must-win game calls for a different approach as Posh look to tame in-form Nottingham Forest

Sure, my selection perhaps would have been different if one of the division’s form sides over the last few months were in town and Posh were sitting nicely in mid-table.
Alas, that is not the situation and even a draw coupled with a Reading defeat would effectively relegate Posh because of their woeful goal difference.
For this reason, I am playing a 4-3-2-1 formation designed to keep the ball better than they did against Barnsley. Barnsley’s poor finishing did not see Posh punished but Steve Cooper’s sire will not be so generous.
1. Dai Cornell
Hopefully the form he showed in that Barnsley match will be a turning point for him. Will have to be at his best in this match.
2. HARRISON BURROWS
I have been loathed to criticise him this season because he is so clearly not a defender and moving him out of that position should be a priority in the summer but in a must-win game, his attacking ability trumps those shortcomings. Has made some key passes in and around the box to lead to goals lately.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
Knight has been one of the side's best performers in recent weeks and is the first centre back name on the team sheet.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
It comes down to a choice of Kent or Edwards and while leaving out one in obviously harsh, this team is designed around keeping the ball better so, on that basis, Edwards gets the nod.