Peterborough United talking points: ‘A free 14-game hit for the new manager, the need for speed up front, the support is holding up well and Mushy wants to be Posh manager one day’

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action with Antonee Robinson of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But when the, not altogether surprising, news broke that Grant McCann was to return as Peterborough United manager an hour before kick off last night (February 23) there was more chatter on social media discussing the pros and cons of that decision than the merits of recalling Jonson Clarke-Harris to the starting line-up to tackle Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It’s fair to say it was a mixed reaction to McCann’s comeback, but on Twitter anything less than 100% negative nonsense should be viewed favourably. Some Posh fans would find fault with the appointment of Jurgen Klopp (too excitable) or Pep Guardiola (too much tiki-taka).

McCann was a visible presence last night just as he was a visible presence at Hull City, Posh’s next opponents, on Tuesday night. If his return was a secret ahead of a 4pm press conference and an official unveiling today (Thursday) it wasn’t a very closely guarded one.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates his first goal of the game against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was probably an easy decision for McCann given his fond attachment to Posh. He has a free hit for 14 games as no-one of rational thought gives Posh a prayer of escaping relegation and, if so, no-one will blame the new manager.

Last night probably didn’t reveal much to the new boss such was the gulf in ability compared to a club inured from real life by parachute payments and a billionaire owner, but he will know he’s inherited a bunch of players who are not ready to give up the fight just yet.

TALKING POINTS FROM FULHAM 2, POSH 1.

1) The first-half was a tough watch given the Posh tactic of dropping 11 men within 25 yards of their own goal whenever Fulham had the ball. It was a frustrating watch, but understandable given the quality of the opposition which included the £100k a week centre-forward Aleksandar Mitrovic. And the approach became even more understandable in the second half when Posh came out to play in the opposition half. They had some promising moments, but they also required goalkeeper Steven Benda to perform heroically to keep them in touch. As soon as there was space Fulham’s quality became apparent. Two one-goal defeats against this opposition represents a decent effort this season.

Callum Morton sets up Jack Marriott's goal for Posh at Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2) The presence of Clarke-Harris in this set-up was baffling though. He tried hard, but his touch was so poor his contribution was negligible. Posh would surely have been better served starting with Callum Morton or Ricky-Jade Jones, two players whose sheer speed would have made Fulham’s back four play a bit deeper. There is no shame in plonking a ball behind a defence, but that was never happening while Clarke-Harris was involved so the entire home back four could play from 15 yards inside the Posh half with no fear of getting caught on the break. As it was changes should have been made earlier than the 71st minute. Substitute Morton’s mobility and pace created the Posh goal, but it was too little too late.

3) It’s wrong to claim Fulham rely entirely on Mitrovic. His 33 goals in 32 Championship games is remarkable, but his teammates have contributed another 48 between them. So much of the football in the second tier is sterile, dull and negative, but Fulham were a joy to watch when the game did open up for them. They are always looking to score which ultimately cost them a goal last night as Posh found themselves in a two-on-one situation on the breakaway, but the Londoners will be worthy champions. They and Coventry City are the best two footballing sides in the division.

4) Steven Benda is third choice goalkeeper at Swansea City so he could well be looking for a move in the summer. Posh should try and sign him permanently as he’s big and agile, although wages will be an issue. He took a big cut to move to London Road on loan. He might not want that cut to be permanent.

5) Almost 800 Posh fans attended last night and it’s probable most expected a drubbing. That’s decent support for a team who have been written off ion many quarters.