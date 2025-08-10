Peterborough United take an unbeaten four-game run into their opening National League game of the season

Anna Pitt in action from Posh Women v Birmingham city Under 21s. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough United Women go into their National League season on the back of a splendid 4-2 win over Birmingham City Under 21s at PIMS Park on Sunday.

It was the first pre-season game for Posh at their new home base and they christened it in style with goals from Lauren Wilshaw, Courtney Clarke, Jessica Stanford and Edyn Osker. Osker completed the scoring with a terrific long-distance strike in the final minute of a lively contest.

There were two goals in the opening five minutes with the visitors hitting the front in the second minute and Wilshaw equalising quickly with a precise effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Captain Keir Perkins almost fired Posh in front within minutes of the leveller, but it was ‘The Blues’ who came closest to taking a lead into the interval as they forced a fine save from fit-again ‘keeper Neive Corry and then hit the post in the same attack.

Niamh Reynolds in action from Posh Women v Birmingham City Under 21s. Photo Darren Wiles

In-form Posh striker Jess Rousseau forced a fine save from the visiting number one at the start of the second-half before the hosts took the lead in the 67th minute when Stanford successfully met a cross from Osker.

It was 3-1 six minutes later when Courtney Clarke struck from distance, an advantage preserved by a remarkable triple save from Corry.

Birmingham did find a reply with a 20-yard strike four minutes from time, but Osker had the last word as Posh stretched an unbeaten pre-season run to four games.

Posh, who finished third last season, are one of the favourites to win promotion from Midlands Division One. They open their competitive season at Notts County next Sunday (August 17) before a first home game against Lincoln United on August 24.

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, Osker, Pitt, Brown, Bennett, Reynolds, Wilshaw, Clarke, Perkins, Rousseau. Subs used: Connor, Sharpe, Curson, Smith, Stanford.