Peterborough United sweating on the fitness of ‘sensational’ teenage striker
Peterborough United are sweating on the fitness of striker Ricky-Jade Jones after a shoulder injury ended an outstanding personal performance in last night’s 3-2 Championship defeat at the hands of Swansea at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 16).
Jones was forced off the pitch just past the hour mark which was a relief to a visiting defence who had struggled to cope with the speed and strength of the teenager.
Jones set up a goal for Sammie Szmodics and, although his replacement Jack Marriott scored with his first touch after a dreadful defensive error, Posh promptly fizzled out as an attacking force.
“Ricky was sensational,” Posh manager Grant McCann said. “He was a real bright spark and it was a massive loss for us when he came off. I know Jack went on and scored, but we missed Ricky who was excellent. He was strong, quick and he deivered some excellent crosses that we should have made more of.
“He fell on his shoulder and I just hope it’s not serious. It’s very frustrating as Ricky has been in a good place with his fitness lately.”
McCann reavled he substituted Szmodics soon after Posh took a 2-1 lead to ensure the groin problem that kept him out of Saturday’s draw with Stoke didn’t return.