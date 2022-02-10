Peterborough United survey fans over bonds to finance stadium improvements

Stadium options were discussed at a Fans Forum in November.

Posh are still working on getting permission to create a new stadium on the Embankment but are seeking funds to both support the application process as well as improve the current stadium as any move is still set to be a number of years away.

If Posh remain in the Championship this season, around 1800 seats would have to be added to the London Road End terrace, given the fact that terracing is not permitted in the second tier and that Posh have used up the three seasons of grace the rules allow; plus the club was given an extension for a further season due to the financial setbacks caused by the pandemic. Plans to add in a restaurant have also been mentioned in passing by Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

The club has expressed a desire to raise these funds in the form of a community bond and has now sought feedback from fans about this.

A bond is an investment instrument through which the club would borrow money from investors (fans) for a set period of time (the “term”) and pay an annual interest rate. At the end of the term, the original sum is repaid to investors.

If it were to go ahead, a Peterborough United Bond would have a five-year term, pay an attractive rate of interest, and be eligible for investment via an ISA, meaning UK taxpayers would be able to take interest tax-free.

In 2019, Norwich City raised £5m through a similar bond scheme, which allowed them to finance the building of their new academy.

A Peterborough United spokesperson said: “Before deciding whether to proceed with this option, the Board feels that it is important to understand the level of interest amongst our supporters for such an offer, so would appreciate if you could complete a very short survey.

“It should take no more than two minutes, the feedback of supporters on this idea is extremely important to the Club, and everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a draw to win a £250 Amazon voucher.”

The bond, and therefore the survey as well, is only open to over 18s.