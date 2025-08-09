Thumbs up from Posh fans before the League One game against Luton Town at London Road. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Thumbs up from Posh fans before the League One game against Luton Town at London Road. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United supporters were all smiles in the sunshine at London Road...but then the match against Luton Town kicked off

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 22:21 BST
Peterborough United fans were all smiles in the sunshine before the first competitive League One match of the season at the Weston Homes Stadium.

They were presumably frowning and cursing at the end though as Posh were comfortably beaten 2-0 by title favourites Luton Town.

PT photographer David Lowndes took 50 pre-match pictures and we present all of them here.

