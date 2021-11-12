Peterborough United summer signing chomping at the bit to return to first team action and turn up excitement level for fans.

Joe Tomlinson on his debut against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 21-year-old joined from National League side Eastleigh in the summer and was thrown straight in at the deep end. He started Posh’s season opener at Luton out of position on the left wing. Since then, he has largely been limited to sitting on the bench and playing in Under 23 matches. He has made just one five-minute substitute appearance against Reading since the opening day and has now not made the matchday squad for any of the senior side’s last three matches.

The full back now insists, however, that he has been working hard to improve every day and is ready to make an impact on his return to first team action.

He said: “Making the step up from the National League has been brilliant, I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve been training every day and learning off the more experienced guys and getting better each day too to hopefully break back into the team; it’s all I can do.

“On the whole, there’s been some good parts, a lot of stuff to improve on but we know that as a team. We want to retain our Championship status and I believe that we are definitely going to do that. We’ve got a lot of areas to improve on but there have been a lot of good things and stuff to build on and I really think we can compete in this league.

“Luton was brilliant for me, I was playing out of position really, but I enjoyed it. It was amazing stepping out in front of that crowd on the opening day of the Championship and I want more of it. I want that every week so I’m working hard every day to make it happen.

“The gaffer knows I’m ready, hungry and chomping at the bit to get into the team. All I can do is keep pushing the guys in the team and putting pressure on them; keep getting better every day, every game and stay fit, keep learning and show the gaffer I should be in the team. He’s been brilliant to work for, always really good to me and honest and that’s all I can ask for.”

Tomlinson is looking forward to the London Road faithful getting a proper chance to see his talents and has said they can look forward to seeing a player who loves attacking just as much as defending. He has been working on improving his play at both ends of the pitch and has impressed in age group games with his ability to swing in set peices with both feet.

He added: “I’ve been working on my final third play, particularly my crossing, I still think that I can improve on that, as well as learning to defend against a lot better players.

“I know I’ve got a lot to work on but I’m a passionate player, I love playing for this club and its fans. I’ll be getting forward as much as I can. I love scoring goals just as much as I love stopping them. I’m an exciting player, who likes to pass it, move it, get forward and defend at the same time.”