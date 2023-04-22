Posh striker Ephron Mason-Clark volleyed this shot against Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was bad enough watching in-form title-chasers Ipswich Town cruise to a 3-0 success at the Weston Homes Stadium, but wins for top-six rivals Derby County and Bolton Wanderers just increased the pain level.

The gap between Posh and the play-off places is now two points with two games to go. The slight goal difference advantage Posh had enjoyed has now been wiped out, but all is not lost.

Derby have to visit Sheffield Wednesday on the final day. If the Owls can still win promotion by then Posh might sneak sixth place. This performance didn’t suggest that’s likely to happen, but then they won’t be facing opponents of this calibre again.

A first-half goal from Wes Burns and second half strikes from Conor Chaplin and substitute Freddie Ladapo won the day at London Road.

Posh did a create a handful of attacking moments, but they couldn’t find a way past giant goalkeeper Christian Walton.

There was a selection surprise from Posh manager Darren Ferguson as Joe Ward was passed fit. His availability enabled Ferguson to change formations to three centre-backs and a pair of wing-backs in an attempt to resist the seemingly unlimited firepower of the visitors.

An 11-game record of 31 points, 31 goals and just two conceded were scary statistics to take into any game, against any opponent.

And Ipswich started like a team with the title in their sights. They controlled possession, pressed high and pushed Posh back.

A clever corner routine required a fine block from Ronnie Edwards to thwart Nathan Broadhead’s first-time strike, but another set-piece delivered the opening goal on 18 minutes.

A throw-in into the area was won by George Hirst whose knock down was blasted by Broadhead straight at Posh goalkeeper Will Norris. The Inevitable rebound favoured the visitors as Burns scuffed a first-time shot into the corner.

Posh were wobbling, but held firm before creating a couple of chances before the break.

They found it tough to make forward progress, but the danger of a slender lead was laid bare from a Ward corner which Ephron Mason-Clark volleyed against Walton following a Frankie Kent header on 27 minutes.

And just before the break Jonson Clarke-Harris tested Walton with a low drive from 20 yards.

A minute later Ephron Mason-Clark didn’t get enough on a decent headed opportunity from Hector Kyprianou’s precise cross.

For all their comfortable possession Ipswich didn’t test Norris again.

Posh made a half-time substitution with Kwame Poku replacing Oliver Norburn who had collected a first-half caution.

Taylor moved back alongside Kyprianou, but the second-half started in the same way as the first-half. Posh did break out for Mason-Clark to send a spectacular overhead kick over the crossbar, but otherwise the visitors were in total control.

The second goal just before the hour mark was poor from a Posh point of view, but impressive as far as Ipswich were concerned. Posh sent the ball out of play and a quickly-taken throw-in was transferred to Broadhead who found the run of Chaplin in the penalty area and a first-time finish pretty much settled the outcome.

There was a brief spell of Posh pressure when substitute Ben Thompson fashioned a half chance for fellow replacement Harrison Burrows, but the ball was scrambled clear and two Ipswich players promptly sat on the turf to waste time that unconvincing referee Gavin Ward naturally failed to add on.

It mattered very little as after a Thompson shot had been parried and Taylor had blasted just wide from 22 yards, Posh accepted defeat rather tamely and Ladapo’s control and neat volleyed finish added gloss to a scoreline the visitors nonetheless warranted.

Posh are now requiring favours from others and that’s never ideal.

Posh: Will Norris, Nathanael Ogbeta, Dan Butler (sub Thompson, 68 mins), Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn (sub Kwame Poku, 46 mins), Jack Taylor, Hector Kyprianou (sub Harrison Burrows, 68 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Kell Watts, Josh Knight, Kabongo Tshimango

Ipswich: Christian Walton, Harry Clarke (sub Janoi Donacien, 65 mins), Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Wes Burns (sub Kayden Jackson, 85 mins), Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo (sub Dom Ball, 74 mins)., Lief Davis, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead (sub Marcus Harness, 85 mins), George Hirst (sub Freddie Ladapo, 74 mins).

Unused subs: Vaclav Hladky, Kyle Edwards

Goals: Ipswich – Burns (18 mins), Chaplin (57 mins), Ladapo (84 mins),

Cautions: Posh – Norburn (foul).

Ipswich – Morsy (foul), Chaplin (delaying the restart), Burns (foul).

Referee: Gavin Ward 5.