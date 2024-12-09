Cian Hayes in action for Posh at Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

One of the more miserable weeks in Peterborough United’s history was completed by a self-inflicted 2-1 derby defeat at Northampton Town.

Posh controlled most of the game at Sixfields, but missed chances, including one extraordinary one, before some inevitable poor defending cost then even a point. Cameron McGeehan was the two-goal Cobblers hero with two close range finishes, the second one six minutes from time after some remarkably passive defending against a team who barely created a chance in the entire second-half.

In contrast Posh, despite being far from their best, wasted many promising opportunities with poor decisions and delayed shots. When Ricky-Jade Jones did attempt a first time finish in the 66th minute after the best piece of football in the match he managed to send the ball over the bar from six yards. It was a horrible moment for the Academy graduate who also failed to find Malik Mothersille with a simple pass 10 minutes later when the Posh goalscorer had a tap-in to add to his first-half equaliser.

Posh replaced main man Kwame Poku with Cain Hayes, one of six changes to the starting line-up that lost so horribly to Burton Albion last time out. Also called up were James Dornelly, Manny Fernandez, Jack Sparkes, Hector Kyprianou and Malik Mothersille. There was a change of position for Jadel Katongo who started at centre-back, to the right of Fernandez.

Emmanuel Fernandez in action for Posh at Northampton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh started nervously, but once Kyprianou and Archie Collins got hold the ball they dominated possession. Collins and home midfielder McGeehan saw shots parried to safety by the respective goalkeepers and Posh had a scare when Fernandez carelessly gave the ball away, but Sam Hoskins didn’t have the pace to escape.

Tyler Roberts then saw a 20 yarder blocked by Fernandez, but from the corner – the first of the game for the home side – Mitch Pinnock’s delivery was bundled home at the far post from close range by McGeehan as Posh ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic appealed in vain for an offence. He would have been better advised moaning at Katongo for losing his man.

Posh always looked likely to cause the Cobblers defence issues though. Hayes was a busy presence and teed up Mothersille who was let down by a poor touch.

But Posh stayed patient and the equaliser arrived on 39 minutes, and 10 minutes after the Cobblers’ goal. Katongo and Hayes combined to free Dornelly and the teenager’s cross was converted by Mothersille. Posh pushed for a second goal before the break with Joel Randall seeing a shot blocked.

The game followed a similar theme after the break with Cobblers lacking the wit and invention to cause trouble. Bilokapic dealt with a couple of corners well. Posh didn’t boss the ball as much, but looked to have all the attacking quality with Hayes and Joel Randall in outstanding form.

Mothersille and Randall combined beautifully to give Jones that perfect opportunity to strike. Other shots were blocked by defenders happy to put their bodies on the rather than wait for the opposition to pass it to them.

One loopy pass towards the Posh penalty area was enough to undo the visitors Tyler Roberts was allowed several attempts to get the ball under control as Fernandez and Sparkes watched. Roberts then fed McGeehan who drilled the ball through the legs of Bilokapic.

That knocked the stuffing out of Posh who accepted defeat rather tamely as they had against another poor side last time out. These are worrying times. The same mistakes keep happening. It needs sorting quickly.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Jack Sparkes (sub Chris Conn-Clarke, 89 mins), Jadel Katongo, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou (sub Ryan De Havilland, 64 mins), Archie Collins, Malik Mothersille, Joel Randall, Cian Hayes, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Sam Curtis, George Nevett, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Abraham Odoh

Cobblers: Nik Tzanev, Jon Guthrie, Ethan Pinnock, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Aaron McGowan (sub TJ Eyoma, 64 mins), Akinwale Odimayo, Samy Chouchane (sub Matthew Dibley-Dias, 85 mis), Cameron McGeehan, Will Hondermarck (sub Ben Fox, 64 mins), Tyler Roberts (sub Martyn Waghorn, 85 mins), Sam Hoskins (sub Tariqe Fosu, 64 mins).

Unused subs: James Dadge, Liam McCarron,

GOALS: Posh – Posh – Mothersille (39 mins).

Cobblers – McGeehan (29 mins & 85 mins).

CAUTIONS: None

REFEREE: Simon Mather 7.

Attendance: 7,098 (1,465 Posh).