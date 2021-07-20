Peterborough United strikers unlikely to play 90 minutes in Championship opener, teenager joins injury list, Posh plans for upcoming friendlies, new signings latest

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh in this summer's friendly at Bedford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh could have no out-and-out-forwards available for this Saturday’s (July 17) friendly action at Barnet as teenager Ricky-Jade Jones is currently nursing a sore knee. He didn’t take part in Saturday’s game at Chelsea or this morning’s (July 20) in-house friendly at the Posh training ground.

Clarke-Harris, who has been troubled by a calf strain. is expected to play his first 45 minutes of the summer at Oxford United next Tuesday (July 27) with Marriott (knee complaint) returning at Portsmouth on July 31, just seven days before the Championship kick off at Luton on August 7.

“I might have to play up front myself at Barnet,” Ferguson joked. “But seriously Ricky could be okay by then and if he’s not we will just have to cope with under 23s,or even young trialists we currently have at the club, stepping up.

“We will only be playing one-up at Barnet and we have Siriki (Dembele) and Idris (Kanu) who could do a job.

“I’m not overly concerned by the situation as it’s a long season. I expect Jonno and Jack to be available for Luton, but probably not to play 90 minutes.

“Jonno will do 45 minutes at Oxford and Jack will get 45 minutes at Portsmouth. We also have the King’s Lynn game on August 3 in case we need to get extra minutes into anyone.”

Posh are playing two games at Barnet with 2pm and 4pm kick offs. Both matches will be played over 75 minutes (45 minutes, then 30).

Posh are playing two 90-minute matches at Oxford side-by-side behind closed doors at the host club’s training ground.

Posh will send an under 23 team to Spalding the following day (July 28).