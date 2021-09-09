Peterborough United striker won’t be affected by the threat of suspension, but will the boss play the players who scored hat-tricks in a private practice match?

Jonson Clarke-Harris (blue shirt).

Clarke-Harris is set to start Saturday’s Championship match at Sheffield United (September 11), although it’s thought the result of an FA Disciplinary hearing relating to alleged historical abusive social media comments made by the player is imminent.

Posh still hadn’t heard anything as of 4pm today (September 9) so they will carry on preparing for the trip to Bramall Lane with Clarke-Harris very much in their plans.

“I’m assuming if we don’t hear anything today (Thursday) then Jonno will be free to play,” Ferguson stated. “It would be unfair if they told us the day before a game he was suspended because of all the pre-match preparations we have already done.

“Having this hanging over him won’t affect Jonno. He’s a strong character. He will cope with it.

“Obvously if the ban does come we will have to cope, but we haven’t heard a thing as yet.

“There are still sharpness issues with other players including Jonno, Jack Marriott, Siriki Dembele and Jack Taylor, but we had a full 90-minute game between ourselves at the weekend and everyone came through it well.”