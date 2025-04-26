Peterborough United striker told he has no future at the club

Bradley Ihionvien scores for Peterborough United against Wrexham in the semi-final of the Vertu Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United striker Bradley Ihionvien appears to be heading for the exit door in the summer.

The striker was not involved in the matchday squad on Saturday as Posh drew 1-1 with Bolton and that was despite Posh making a number of changes to offer fringe players vital minutes on the pitch.

In his place was 16-year-old Bolu Shofowoke who made a matchday squad for the first time and came for his professional debut in the final five minutes.

After the match, Posh boss Darren Ferguson confirmed that Ihionvien has no future at the club.

The 21-year-old joined Posh in the summer from Colchester for what owner Darragh MacAnthony described, at the time, as a ‘substantial six figure sum.’ He also signed a three-year contract.

This season Ihionvien has struggled for game time, however, due to a mixture of both injury and selection.

In total, he appeared 15 times for the club in all competitions, starting just five league games and coming on as a substitute in a further six. His two goals for the club both came in the Vertu Trophy; a stunner on his debut against Gillingham in September as well as a crucial strike in the dying seconds to equalise away at Wrexham in the semi-final to earn Posh a penalty shootout, which they went onto win in one of the highlights of the season.

His final Posh appearance came in last month’s 1-0 victory over Cambridge.

When asked about Ihionvien’s absence, Ferguson said simply: “Bradley is not part of the future.

“I’ve got to make decisions and that’s one I’ve made. Sometimes moves don’t come off and that’s why I picked Bolu.”