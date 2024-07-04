Peterborough United striker sold to Aldershot
Peterborough United have sold striker Kai Corbett to National League Aldershot for an undisclosed fee.
Corbett (21) turned down a new contract offer from West Ham United to sign for Posh in November 2021, but, despite a decent scoring record for the club’s under 21 side, he started just two first-team games on top of making two substitute appearances.
His one Football League start was a shock selection for a Championship game against Barnsley in the 2021-22 season which finished goalless.
Corbett finished last season at National League North side Scunthorpe United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.