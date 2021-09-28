Peterborough United striker set to be available for the next two matches as appeal process continues
Posh are expecting Jonson Clarke-Harris to be available for the next two matches as the appeal process over his FA ban continues.
Speaking today (September 28), Darren Ferguson said that he did not expect anything happening with the appeal process before the international break, which follows the Bristol City match on Saturday (October 2).
The 26-year-old became available to play on the day of the Coventry fixture (September 24) after the club put in an appeal against the four-match ban he was handed for historic offensive social media posts when he was 18.
Ferguson expressed his relief at the outcome and that he hopes to limit Clarke-Harris’ times away from the game to just a single week if possible, rather than a full month if he’d have served the original suspension from the date it was given.
He said: “As far as I understand, I can’t see anything happening until after Saturday. It will be dealt with, I imagine, during the international break.
“He will definitely be involved tomorrow night and I would be very surprised if he’s not involved on Saturday.
“His performances at home, as with the team, have been far better and he’s been very good and we need everyone at the moment.
“Once we appealed, we were fully aware that this might be the case. That’s how it’s turned out and we’re more than happy to have Jonno available.
“We obviously know he will miss some games but we’re hoping to reduce that suspension down a bit and if that happens, then it’s totally different than what would have happened and he’d have been out for almost a whole month. Whereas, if it got reduced to three games, he could miss only one week of football, which is far better.”