Peterborough United striker ruled out for up to FIVE months as boss also prepares for life without Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United leaves the pitch after picking up his injury at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 27 year-old ripped two tendons when stretching to press the Reading goalkeeper in last Tuesday’s Championship defeat at Reading (September 14).

It could be March before the summer signing returns to action. He missed the start of the current campaign with an injury picked up while on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season. Marriott scored his first goal of his second spell with Posh at Sheffield United in the game prior to Reading.

It just adds to the club’s striker issues as an FA decision on charges of alleged historic abusive social media comments by Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected tomorrow (Wednesday) after a disciplinary committee hears the case. A ban is expected.

Jack Marriott scores for Posh at Sheffield United earlier this month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones is still six weeks away from a return following a knee ligament injury. Posh are at fourth-placed Coventry for a Championship fixture on Friday (September 24) and could have no recognised out-and-out strikers available,

“Jack could miss four-to-five months,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “It’s the worst hamstring injury I’ve ever seen. It’s a real bad one and I feel for the boy.

“I am preparing a side for Coventry either with ‘Jonno’ or without him. We worked on it without him today (Tuesday). I have options in Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics and Idris Kanu. I know what I will do if Jonno isn’t available. If Jonno is available he knows his role so well he will be ready to go.”