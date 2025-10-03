Peterborough United striker receives England call-up

Peterborough United striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan has been called up to the England Under-20 side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan has been rewarded for his fine goalscoring form since joining the club on loan from Chelsea on Deadline Day. The 19-year-old has scored time in six matches in all competitions- including in his first three League One matches.

Morgan has previously played for the England U16, 17 and 18 sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England will play Switzerland in a behind closed doors mach at St George’s Park on Friday (October 10).

Jimmy-Jay Morgan celebrates scoring for Peterborough United against Aston Villa U21s.

The call-up is Posh’s third after Matthew Garbett was called up for New Zealand and David Okagbue for Republic of Ireland U21s.

New Zealand will play international friendlies against Poland (October 9) and Norway (October 14). Ireland have one U21 European Championship qualifier against Slovakia (October 10).

The postponement of the home match against Stevenage next Saturday (October 11) was confirmed on Thursday.