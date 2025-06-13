Peterborough United striker misses out on international tournament selection and the latest on ex-Posh defender at the Under 21 Euros

Malik Mothersille (right) on his England debut. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Image.

Peterborough United striker Malik Mothersille has missed out on selection to Jamaica’s squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mothersille became the 22nd player to win full international honours while a Posh player when coming on as a substitute for Jamaica in the Unity Cup Final defeat the hands of Nigeria at Brentford FC earlier this month. It was Mothersille’s debut for his country.

But ‘The Reggae Boyz’ have named a 25-man squad for the CONCACAF tournament in Canada and the United States without Mothersille. The tournament starts this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several players from English clubs will play including Michail Antonio (West Ham) and Ethan Pinnock (Brentford).

Former Posh defender Ronnie Edwards was an unused substitute as England opened their European Championship Under 21 Finals campaign with a 3-1 win over Czechia in Slovakia last night. Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and Charlie Cresswell scored the England goals.

England will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Slovenia on Sunday (5pm), a match that will be shown live on Channel Four.