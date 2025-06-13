Peterborough United striker misses out on international tournament selection and the latest on ex-Posh defender at the Under 21 Euros

By Alan Swann
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
Malik Mothersille (right) on his England debut. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Image.placeholder image
Malik Mothersille (right) on his England debut. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Image.
Peterborough United striker Malik Mothersille has missed out on selection to Jamaica’s squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mothersille became the 22nd player to win full international honours while a Posh player when coming on as a substitute for Jamaica in the Unity Cup Final defeat the hands of Nigeria at Brentford FC earlier this month. It was Mothersille’s debut for his country.

But ‘The Reggae Boyz’ have named a 25-man squad for the CONCACAF tournament in Canada and the United States without Mothersille. The tournament starts this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several players from English clubs will play including Michail Antonio (West Ham) and Ethan Pinnock (Brentford).

Former Posh defender Ronnie Edwards was an unused substitute as England opened their European Championship Under 21 Finals campaign with a 3-1 win over Czechia in Slovakia last night. Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and Charlie Cresswell scored the England goals.

England will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Slovenia on Sunday (5pm), a match that will be shown live on Channel Four.

Related topics:EnglandRonnie EdwardsCanada

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice