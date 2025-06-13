Peterborough United striker misses out on international tournament selection and the latest on ex-Posh defender at the Under 21 Euros
Mothersille became the 22nd player to win full international honours while a Posh player when coming on as a substitute for Jamaica in the Unity Cup Final defeat the hands of Nigeria at Brentford FC earlier this month. It was Mothersille’s debut for his country.
But ‘The Reggae Boyz’ have named a 25-man squad for the CONCACAF tournament in Canada and the United States without Mothersille. The tournament starts this weekend.
Several players from English clubs will play including Michail Antonio (West Ham) and Ethan Pinnock (Brentford).
Former Posh defender Ronnie Edwards was an unused substitute as England opened their European Championship Under 21 Finals campaign with a 3-1 win over Czechia in Slovakia last night. Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and Charlie Cresswell scored the England goals.
England will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Slovenia on Sunday (5pm), a match that will be shown live on Channel Four.
